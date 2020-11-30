‘Leap’ wins big at top film awards

Home » Nation

SPORTS movie “Leap” snatched three trophies to become the biggest winner at the 33rd edition of the Golden Rooster, which announced the awards in Xiamen, east China’s Fujian Province, on Saturday.

Directed by Peter Chan and starring Gong Li, the movie about the Chinese women’s volleyball team claimed awards for the best film, best cinematography and best screenplay.

Huang Xiaoming and Yin Xiaotian were the best actor and the best supporting actor, respectively, for their performances in “The Bravest,” a disaster film centering around firefighters.

Zhou Dongyu won the best actress award for her role as a victim of school bullying in “Better Days,” while Yuan Quan was best supporting actress for playing a flight attendant in “The Captain,” a cinematic portrayal of the real-life miraculous emergency landing of a Sichuan Airlines plane in 2018.

Best director was Wang Rui for “Chaogtu with Sarula” about life on the prairie.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.