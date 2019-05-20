Lee’s ancestral home open to the public

Home » Nation

The old home of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee’s family in the city of Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, has been turned into a museum after a demolition plan was averted.

The 207-square-meter house, which was vacant for years on the old street of Yongqing Fang, has recently opened to the public for free after a renovation that began in December.

“The renovation aimed to restore the ancestral home to the greatest extent and reproduce its original layout,” said Yu Minfeng, vice general manager of the Guangzhou branch of Chinese property developer Vanke.

The company in charge of the project said most iconic structures of the brick-and-wooden house, including carved girders and colorful glass screens, had been retained. The Lee family stories, his kung fu learning and posters of his movies are displayed.

The house, built in the early 20th century, was owned by Lee’s father Li Haiquan, a famous Cantonese Opera performer.

Subtle approach

The residence is the main attraction on Yongqing Fang, whose arcade-style buildings are evidence of Guangzhou’s interaction with the West during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Now bustling with cafes and boutiques, the street has represented a new, more subtle approach to renovating rundown urban areas, instead of the often-employed demolition and reconstruction.

“It is the first time Guangzhou has avoided a surgery-like renovation that rips apart the street’s belly in old urban areas,” said Deng Kanqiang, deputy director of the city’s planning and natural resources bureau.

In 2006, the Guangzhou city government put Enning Road, where Yongqing Fang is located, on its list of city overhauls.

The initial demolition plan, despite being more viable economically, was dropped due to resistance from residents.

After Enning Road was named a historical and cultural street in 2013, a new strategy of “renovating while restoring the original look” was adopted for Yongqing Fang despite the higher costs.

“Renovating costs 10,000 yuan (US$1,450) for 1 square meter in Yongqing Fang, which is more than three times the cost of reconstruction,” Yu said.

To make ends meet, Yongqing Fang leased out its commercial spaces.

According to Vanke, over 95 percent of the street’s shop space has been rented out.

With 10,000 visitors a day, the project largely recouped its costs in 2018.

Lin Yanxia, 69, who has lived in Yongqing Fang for more than 30 years, is glad that the renovation project has rejuvenated the neighborhood and drawn back young people.

“I hope my grandson will also enjoy Guangzhou’s traditional culture here,” Lin said.