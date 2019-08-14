Lekima’s impact

Home » Nation

Some 12.88 million people in nine provincial-level regions of China had been affected by Typhoon Lekima as of 4pm yesterday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. About 2 million people in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin as well as the city of Shanghai had been relocated, the ministry said. Nearly 13,000 houses collapsed and some 119,000 were damaged, while 996,000 hectares of crops were affected. The typhoon, the ninth and strongest of the year, has left 48 dead and 21.