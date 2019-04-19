Leniency for advisor after graft admission

Home » Nation

A FORMER provincial political advisor who turned himself in to authorities, was sentenced to eight years in prison yesterday for taking bribes worth more than 64.78 million yuan (US$9.66 million).

Ai Wenli, former vice chairman of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was also fined 3 million yuan, and his illegal gains will be turned over to the national treasury, according to the sentence by a court in the city of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

The court found that between 2005 and 2013, Ai had taken advantage of his posts to provide help in enterprise restructuring, project development and personnel arrangements to certain companies and individuals.

In return, he accepted gifts and money worth over 64.78 million yuan, either on his own or through some “specific affiliated persons” between 2006 and 2014.

Ai has accepted the sentence and will not appeal.

Wu Wanjiang, deputy head of the court, said the sentence took into consideration the fact that Ai had voluntarily turned himself in before the authorities obtained clear information about his violations, confessed and shown repentance.

He had been cooperative in returning his illegal gains.

Ai turned himself into the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in June 2018.

According to Wu, the National Supervisory Commission suggested leniency in Ai’s penalty when it transferred his case to the prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a total of 10 provincial or ministerial-level officials have been punished in the first quarter.

The commissions said the discipline inspection and supervisory authorities nationwide have received 752,000 tip-offs.

A total of 364,000 items of evidence of violations have been handled, and the authorities have decided to investigate some 138,000 cases.

A total of 117,000 people, including 10 provincial or ministerial-level officials as well as lower-level officials and those who work in enterprises and rural organizations, have been punished for violations.