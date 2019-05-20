Lenovo denies rumors

Home » Nation

CHINESE tech giant Lenovo denied the rumors early yesterday about suspending supplies to Huawei due to US pressure after the US Commerce Department issued export controls targeting the firm.

Lenovo, the world’s largest personal computer maker, said it still supplies products to Huawei, which is still its important customer, according to a statement the company posted online.

The statement also refuted rumors that it has cut off supplies to Huawei under US pressure.

A widely circulated post alleged that Lenovo has stopped the sale of PCs and servers to the Huawei.