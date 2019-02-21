Advanced Search

February 21, 2019

Leopards in the picture

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Infrared cameras in a nature reserve of northwest China’s Gansu Province captured more than 60 images of snow leopards during the second half of 2018. The Yanchiwan nature reserve is located at the western part of the Qilian Mountains. Staff at the reserve recently collected videos and photos caught by 50 infrared cameras. “The exact population is yet to be calculated,” said Ulgi, an official with the reserve. Snow leopards are a Class A protected animal in China.

