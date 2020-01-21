Advanced Search

January 21, 2020

Lessons learned

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 January 21, 2020 | Print Edition

FONTANET said health workers in China had responded admirably by rapidly carrying out testing among patients and tracing the cases to the market in question.

“We’ve learned some lessons from SARS. We’re better armed and more reactive,” he said.

Adam Kamradt-Scott, an expert in the spread and control of infectious diseases at the University of Sydney, said China had “has been quick to share the genome sequencing of this novel coronavirus.

“This has enabled the identification of this new case in Japan,” he said.

