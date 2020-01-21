Lessons learned

Home » Nation

FONTANET said health workers in China had responded admirably by rapidly carrying out testing among patients and tracing the cases to the market in question.

“We’ve learned some lessons from SARS. We’re better armed and more reactive,” he said.

Adam Kamradt-Scott, an expert in the spread and control of infectious diseases at the University of Sydney, said China had “has been quick to share the genome sequencing of this novel coronavirus.

“This has enabled the identification of this new case in Japan,” he said.