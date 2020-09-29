Lest we Forget: Honor for Korean War martyrs

Home » Nation

A burial ceremony for the remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War was held at the Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs in Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, on Monday morning.

The remains and belongings of the fallen soldiers arrived at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang on Sunday from Incheon, South Korea. It is the seventh such repatriation following a handover agreement signed by the two countries.

Government and military officials, Korean War veterans, and members of the public, attended the ceremony and paid respects to the fallen heroes.

The remains of 599 soldiers sent back from South Korea between 2014 and 2019 were buried at the martyrs’ cemetery.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs says nearly 200,000 Chinese martyrs died on the Korean Peninsula during the war.