Li, Ardern hail upgrade of bilateral FTA

CHINA and New Zealand yesterday welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations to upgrade the bilateral Free Trade Agreement, and pledged to expand cooperation in various fields.

The pledges were made during a meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of a series of leaders’ meetings on East Asian cooperation.

During the meeting, Li said that China and New Zealand enjoy close cooperation despite the long distance between them. China was pleased to see the conclusion of the negotiations to upgrade the bilateral FTA with New Zealand, which has sent a strong signal to the world that the two countries support free trade with concrete actions.

Joint efforts are needed from all sides, including China and New Zealand, to address growing global uncertainties and mounting downward pressure on the world economy, he added.

China is committed to creating a world-class business environment established on market principles and the rule of law, and hopes that New Zealand will create an environment of fair competition for Chinese businesses investing in the country.

Noting that the China-New Zealand Year of Tourism was a big hit with people from both sides, Li called for enhanced people-to-people exchanges in such areas as tourism, culture and education.

For her part, Ardern said New Zealand attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and adheres to the one-China policy. She congratulated China on the considerable improvement of its global ranking in the ease of doing business.

Ardern said that New Zealand firmly supports the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at the core, adding that the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade the bilateral FTA with China would bring more opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

She said her country is ready to offer a non-discriminative environment for enterprises from all countries doing business in New Zealand.

New Zealand and China have maintained close communication and coordination in addressing climate change, which demonstrates the depth and breadth of the bilateral ties, she said.

New Zealand appreciates China’s contribution to the development of Pacific Island countries, and is willing to strengthen tripartite cooperation with China in the region, she added.