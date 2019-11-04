Li makes case for COC consultation

Home » Nation

CHINESE Premier Li Keqiang said yesterday that he hopes all sides will actively carry forward consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea according to the previously agreed timetable.

Li made the comment at the 22nd China-ASEAN (10+1) leaders’ meeting in Bangkok.

The South China Sea situation has been generally stable as a result of concerted efforts between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, Li said.

“Last year, I proposed a vision that the COC talks will be completed in three years,” he said, adding that in the past year, the first reading of the single draft negotiating text of the COC in the South China Sea has been completed ahead of schedule, and the second reading has been launched. The COC is an upgraded version of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

The code is a set of rules outlining the norms and responsibilities for ensuring peace and stability in the region. It guides proper practice for an individual, party or organization, and aims to create an effective mechanism in safeguarding safety and freedom of navigation.

Relevant sides are expected to follow the DOC principles, resist disruptions, meet each other halfway, and finish the second reading in 2020, Li said. He called on all sides to uphold peace, friendship, and cooperation in the South China Sea and safeguard lasting peace, stability in the region.

China and the 10 ASEAN countries have also pledged to synergize development plans and work together to promote connectivity in the region, according to a statement issued at the 22nd ASEAN-China summit.

In the statement, both sides reaffirmed that synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 will contribute to regional connectivity, economic prosperity, peace and stability.

China was encouraged to “actively support the development and financing of ASEAN infrastructure projects and promote connectivity cooperation in areas such as railways, highways, port and harbors, airports, power and communication, for building better business and investment environment,” the statement said.

At the sidelines of the summit, Li met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He said China and Vietnam need to manage maritime issues in a proper way, so as to create favorable conditions for more cooperation between the two countries.

China and Vietnam, the two close neighbors, are both emerging economies, Li said, calling on the two sides to firmly keep the direction of the development of their relations, meet each other halfway, and create a good atmosphere for the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties in 2020.

Considering the mounting downward pressure on global economy, East Asian countries should continue to be committed to openness and inclusiveness and focus on cooperation to jointly cope with challenges, the Chinese premier said. China is ready to consolidate political mutual trust and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnam to improve the well-beings of the two peoples, Li added.

China supports Vietnam’s rotating chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, he said, adding that Beijing is willing to join hands with ASEAN countries to push forward China-ASEAN relations and cooperation in East Asia for greater development.

During the meeting, Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, saying that Vietnam pays great attention to developing its ties with China.

Vietnam is willing to take the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance Vietnam-China high-level exchanges and deepen all-round cooperation, the prime minister said.