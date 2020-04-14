Advanced Search

April 14, 2020

Liaoning sets sail for exercise

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 14, 2020 | Print Edition

THE task group of Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has sailed to the South China Sea during regular trans-theater training, a navy spokesperson said yesterday.

The task group cruised through the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait on its way, said Gao Xiucheng, the spokesperson, adding that the drill was part of the navy’s annual training plan, and in line with international law and practice. Similar exercises will be arranged on a regular basis in the future to strengthen the task group’s combat capabilities.

