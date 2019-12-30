Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

December 30, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Lift for Taiwan investors

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 30, 2019 | Print Edition

AN amendment to the law on the protection of investments by compatriots from Taiwan was adopted in Beijing on Saturday to welcome more investment from Taiwan.

The amendment simplifies the procedures for investment in the mainland by Taiwan compatriots by removing the requirement of government examination, approval and filing.

The amendment was approved at the end of a six-day bimonthly session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Taiwan compatriots may set up enterprises that are wholly or partly invested by Taiwan investors, or adopt other forms of investment stipulated by laws, administrative regulations or the State Council, reads the amendment.

The amendment will take effect on January 1, 2020.

The amendment aims to better encourage and promote investment from Taiwan compatriots, said Commerce Minister Zhong Shan while briefing the lawmakers about the amendment.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿