February 11, 2020

Likely vaccine tested on mice

February 11, 2020

A candidate vaccine targeting the novel coronavirus has been tested on animals, news portal yicai.com reported yesterday, citing sources with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mRNA vaccine was co-developed by the CDC, Shanghai-based Tongji University School of Medicine and Stermirna Therapeutics Co Ltd. The vaccine samples were injected into more than 100 mice on Sunday, the report said.

This came just two weeks after the center successfully isolated the first new coronavirus strain on January 24. A CDC official warned that the animal testing is a very early stage in vaccine development and there are still many steps to be taken before the vaccine is ready to be used on humans.

