Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

October 1, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Liu honors foreign talent

Source: Xinhua | 07:06 UTC+8 October 1, 2019 | Print Edition

VICE Premier Liu He said yesterday that China will carry out a more accurate and effective policy on competent professionals and provide more convenience for working and living in China for foreign talent.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a ceremony where he presented the Chinese Government Friendship Award to 100 foreign experts from 31 countries working in China in recognition of their contribution to the country’s development.

Delivering greetings and sincere thanks to the experts on behalf of the Chinese government, he said China in the new era is more prosperous, more open and willing to make greater contribution to the world.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿