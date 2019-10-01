The story appears on
October 1, 2019
Liu honors foreign talent
VICE Premier Liu He said yesterday that China will carry out a more accurate and effective policy on competent professionals and provide more convenience for working and living in China for foreign talent.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a ceremony where he presented the Chinese Government Friendship Award to 100 foreign experts from 31 countries working in China in recognition of their contribution to the country’s development.
Delivering greetings and sincere thanks to the experts on behalf of the Chinese government, he said China in the new era is more prosperous, more open and willing to make greater contribution to the world.
