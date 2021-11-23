Live king cobra seized

Home » Nation

Customs authorities in the city of Zhangjiagang, east China’s Jiangsu Province, said yesterday that they had seized a 4-meter-long live king cobra from a batch of imported wood. The snake, as thick as an adult’s arm, is extremely venomous and would pose a threat to people’s lives and the ecosystem if it enters the country, according to the customs. King cobra is the world’s largest and most venomous snake species. Fierce and quick-witted, it is one of the world’s most dangerous snakes, mainly found in Southeast and South Asia.