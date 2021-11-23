The story appears on
Page A5
November 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Live king cobra seized
Customs authorities in the city of Zhangjiagang, east China’s Jiangsu Province, said yesterday that they had seized a 4-meter-long live king cobra from a batch of imported wood. The snake, as thick as an adult’s arm, is extremely venomous and would pose a threat to people’s lives and the ecosystem if it enters the country, according to the customs. King cobra is the world’s largest and most venomous snake species. Fierce and quick-witted, it is one of the world’s most dangerous snakes, mainly found in Southeast and South Asia.
