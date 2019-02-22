The story appears on
February 22, 2019
Living longer in Beijing
The average life expectancy of Beijing residents reached 82.2 years in 2018, up from 82.15 in 2017, Beijing municipal health commission data released yesterday showed.
The infant mortality rate was 2.01 per 1,000, said the commission, adding that both figures of average life expectancy and infant mortality rate were on par with high-income countries. The commission cited enhanced efforts on emergency response, smoking control and public health facilities in rural areas as the reasons for the improved health indicators. In 2018, Beijing set up 20 new emergency response stations and cut an average of two minutes off emergency response times. The city also built 194 new clinics in rural areas last year.
