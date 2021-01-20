Local approach suggested for latest outbreak

Home » Nation

CHINA is using localized tactics to battle a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, an approach that avoids the sort of widespread shutdowns that ravaged the economy early last year.

In Hebei Province, which surrounds Beijing and has seen hundreds of infections in the last two weeks, officials were told in a Monday meeting to adhere to the principle of “one village, one policy” and draw up individual plans for each community.

After keeping confirmed new COVID-19 infections to just a handful a day for months, China has seen a spike in cases since the beginning of the year, with more than 100 a day recently.

China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh day yesterday. It posted 118 new cases on Monday, up from 109 a day earlier, the national health authority said in a statement.

Of those, 106 were local infections, with 43 reported in Jilin, a new daily record for the northeastern province, and 35 in Hebei, the National Health Commission said.

The Chinese capital itself reported one new case, while the northeastern Heilongjiang Province reported 27 new infections.

Addressing new clusters in Hebei and elsewhere, the commission said last week that local officials needed to be on their guard and avoid “one size fits all” solutions.

China, for example, has left it to provincial authorities and employers to urge or incentivise people not to travel during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, which begins on February 11 and is usually the busiest travel time of the year.

More than 20 provincial-level regions have asked people to stay put during the holiday but stopped short of bans.

About 30 million people in the north and northeast are now under various types of lockdown.

Qiqihar in Heilongjiang Province yesterday became the latest city to order some residents to stay indoors.

In Beijing, some residential compounds were also sealed off.

Hebei has introduced the toughest measures, including bans on weddings and funerals, but it also ordered grassroots officials to refrain from the sorts of crude village blockades seen last year.

Any attempt to seal off national roads, erect barricades or dig trenches would be punished, the provincial government said yesterday.