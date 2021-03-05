Local plane passes test of key task

Home » Nation

China’s locally developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new flight test phase targeting its firefighting capacities.

An AG600 yesterday completed the first flight test of its aerial water-dropping functions in Jingmen in central China’s Hubei Province, said the developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

It marked a major step forward for the development of the AG600, which is of great importance to the country in strengthening its natural disaster prevention and emergency rescue capabilities.

The aircraft performed well during the test of what is one of its key functions, the corporation said.