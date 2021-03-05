Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

March 5, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Local plane passes test of key task

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 March 5, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s locally developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft has entered a new flight test phase targeting its firefighting capacities.

An AG600 yesterday completed the first flight test of its aerial water-dropping functions in Jingmen in central China’s Hubei Province, said the developer, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

It marked a major step forward for the development of the AG600, which is of great importance to the country in strengthening its natural disaster prevention and emergency rescue capabilities.

The aircraft performed well during the test of what is one of its key functions, the corporation said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿