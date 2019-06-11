Local villagers help protect Great Wall

Home » Nation

A TEAM of 463 local villagers has been set up in Beijing to help protect the Great Wall.

Experts believe the team will encourage local awareness of the need for preservation.

Due to human destruction and natural weathering, some parts of the Great Wall are in urgent need of renovation.

The villagers will conduct a safety inspection of key wall sections, stop and report harmful behavior and collect garbage. They are also encouraged to spread knowledge, regulations and stories of the Great Wall to visitors.

By the end of May, six suburban districts along the Great Wall have completed the recruitment and employment of villagers. Among them, 289 are full-time workers and 174 are part-time. The team will make up for a staff shortage in cultural relics protection authorities, said Liu Manli, an official with the Yanqing District government.

In April, 128 villagers from Yanqing District underwent training by Great Wall researchers. Apart from learning basic knowledge, they also mastered how to inspect and report hazardous conditions via a mobile application.

“In the past, I was unaware of how to protect the wall,” said Wei Fuyong, a team member from Yanqing. “But now I love the wall and realize that it is my responsibility to protect it and other cultural relics.”

Locals often thought the Great Wall only refers to the famous Badaling Great Wall and they didn’t believe that the wall ran through their villages, said researcher Zhang Jun.