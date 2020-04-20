Locked down fatties

Home » Nation

Over 70 percent of the respondents in a recent survey said they had put on weight during their anti-virus life, and most of them ascribed it to working out less and an unhealthy daily life while staying at home. A survey published by China Youth Daily showed a total of 73.7 percent of the 3,005 people polled said they had put on weight during the recent period. A total of 88.1 percent said that may be because they did not exercise enough and 59.6 percent said failure to maintain their usual daily routine may also be a reason. There were also people saying that they ate more and more often while staying at home. But 66.5 percent said they are paying attention to walking and moving more instead of sitting for long periods.