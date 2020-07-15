Lockheed Martin faces sanctions for Taiwan links

Home » Nation

CHINA announced it will impose sanctions on US aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin for its involvement in the latest US arms sale to the Taiwan region.

“China resolutely opposes US arms sales to the Taiwan region and urges the US to abide by one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said yesterday.

“The US should stop military contact with the Taiwan region including arms sales, so as not to further damage Sino-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Zhao noted that in order to safeguard national interests, China decided to take necessary measures to impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin, the main contractor involved in the US arms sale to the Taiwan region.

The remarks came as the US State Department said on Friday that the US has approved a US$620 million missile upgrade package for Taiwan. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said China opposes the US selling weapons to Taiwan.