‘Logjam’ in Taiwan on virus cases

Home » Nation

Taiwan’s health department head promised yesterday to resolve a logjam with reporting positive COVID-19 tests after abruptly rising case numbers, a move that prompted criticisms about questionable statistics.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, with restrictions in place across the island to limit gatherings.

Over the weekend, health chief Chen Shih-chung announced a total of 570 new cases whose positive tests had not been included in previous reports due to reporting delays following the surge in cases.

Chen said they were working to resolve the “traffic jam” problem by simplifying the reporting system and adding more machines that can perform quicker and more accurate tests. “I believe that we will quickly be able to resolve this systemic issue.”

He added this week would be a crucial one in terms of observing how well the virus was being brought under control, with the peak day for cases being seen last Monday.

Chen has said the “regression calibration” of case numbers was needed to more accurately reflect the state of infections.