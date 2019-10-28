The story appears on
Page A6
October 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Long March launch
THE third Long March-5 rocket, China’s largest carrier rocket, was transported to Qinglan Port in Wenchang in south China’s Hainan Province yesterday, according to the China National Space Administration.
China will choose an ideal time to launch the rocket after it completes assembly and a series of tests. Two rocket-carrying ships, Yuanwang-21 and Yuanwang-22, departed north China’s Tianjin Port last Tuesday. They arrived at Qinglan Port after a five-day journey. The third rocket will be transported by road to the Wenchang Space Launch Center, where preparations for the launch will be carried out.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.