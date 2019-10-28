Long March launch

Home » Nation

THE third Long March-5 rocket, China’s largest carrier rocket, was transported to Qinglan Port in Wenchang in south China’s Hainan Province yesterday, according to the China National Space Administration.

China will choose an ideal time to launch the rocket after it completes assembly and a series of tests. Two rocket-carrying ships, Yuanwang-21 and Yuanwang-22, departed north China’s Tianjin Port last Tuesday. They arrived at Qinglan Port after a five-day journey. The third rocket will be transported by road to the Wenchang Space Launch Center, where preparations for the launch will be carried out.