Looking to the stars to fight poverty

A COUNTY in the southwestern Chongqing is betting on astronomy in its poverty-relief efforts.

Meteorological authorities in the Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County have recently issued a positive forecast for stargazing.

In Youyang, nebulas will be visible until today, while floating clouds will cover the stars tomorrow, according to the forecast, jointly released by weather.com.cn, the country’s weather service.

It is the county’s first such forecast.

Youyang is located in the southeastern part of mountainous Chongqing, with clear skies.

Each year from July to October, the county is an ideal place for observing the stars, particularly when there are no clouds or very few clouds.

The starry sky and the Milky Way create a beautiful sight.

Local experts say, the best stargazing period is from 9pm to 3am.

The forecast also suggested five major sites perfect for observing stars.

These sites either have high altitude or are close to the nature.

According to the county government, the forecast is aimed at boosting the local tourism sector and aiding poverty-relief efforts.

China aims to eradicate poverty by 2020, the target year to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society.