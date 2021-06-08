Advanced Search

June 8, 2021

Lu’an COVID progress

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 8, 2021 | Print Edition

The city of Lu’an in east China’s Anhui Province downgraded the last medium-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high risk for the novel coronavirus in the province, the health commission of Lu’an said yesterday.

Lu’an reported a COVID-19 case on May 13, prompting it to adopt measures to curb the spread of the virus. On June 4, the city cleared all confirmed and asymptomatic cases, and reported no new infections in 14 days.

Nation
