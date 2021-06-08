The story appears on
Page A5
June 8, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lu’an COVID progress
The city of Lu’an in east China’s Anhui Province downgraded the last medium-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high risk for the novel coronavirus in the province, the health commission of Lu’an said yesterday.
Lu’an reported a COVID-19 case on May 13, prompting it to adopt measures to curb the spread of the virus. On June 4, the city cleared all confirmed and asymptomatic cases, and reported no new infections in 14 days.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.