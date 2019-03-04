The story appears on
Lunar findings will be shared
CHINA will gradually open data collected by the Chang’e-4 lunar probe to the world, the country’s lunar program chief designer said.
Wu Weiren, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the statement in his capacity as a CPPCC member on the sidelines of its annual session yesterday.
The Chang’e-4 probe made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3.
Wu said both the lander and the rover have been woken up from a “sleep mode” and are now collecting new data.
Wu added that China plans to launch the Chang’e-5 probe later this year to collect and bring back samples from the moon, and to launch a probe in 2020 to orbit, land and rove on Mars.
