Lunar findings will be shared

Home » Nation

CHINA will gradually open data collected by the Chang’e-4 lunar probe to the world, the country’s lunar program chief designer said.

Wu Weiren, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, made the statement in his capacity as a CPPCC member on the sidelines of its annual session yesterday.

The Chang’e-4 probe made the first-ever soft landing on the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the far side of the moon on January 3.

Wu said both the lander and the rover have been woken up from a “sleep mode” and are now collecting new data.

Wu added that China plans to launch the Chang’e-5 probe later this year to collect and bring back samples from the moon, and to launch a probe in 2020 to orbit, land and rove on Mars.