The story appears on
Page A6
January 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lunar forest fire alert
China’s Ministry of Emergency Management has called on local departments to stay on high alert for forest fires during the upcoming Lunar New year.
The Chinese have a tradition of visiting family tombs and offering sacrifice to ancestors by burning incense around the Spring Festival, February 5 this year. Other customs, such as setting off firecrackers for the Spring Festival, burning crop straw in winter and controlled burning to clear land may increase the risk of fires, the ministry said.
