Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 28, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Lunar forest fire alert

Source: Xinhua | 00:29 UTC+8 January 28, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management has called on local departments to stay on high alert for forest fires during the upcoming Lunar New year.

The Chinese have a tradition of visiting family tombs and offering sacrifice to ancestors by burning incense around the Spring Festival, February 5 this year. Other customs, such as setting off firecrackers for the Spring Festival, burning crop straw in winter and controlled burning to clear land may increase the risk of fires, the ministry said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿