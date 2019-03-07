Lunar rover in fast lane for asteroid exploration

Home » Nation

China’s lunar rover has conducted scientific detection of a number of stones on the far side of the moon to help scientists determine if they are natural or from outer space.

The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, began exploring the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on January 3.

It has traveled about 127 meters and is currently in off mode as the lunar surface temperature is extremely high.

It is scheduled to resume work on March 10, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

Scientists said the rover has conducted scientific detection of stones as well as its tracks. The largest stone has a diameter of about 20cm, with the rover coming as close as 1.2 meters.

Experts from the National Space Science Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences said they want to discover the origin of the stones. They could be natural or meteorites.

Scientists have found evidence indicating a heavy asteroid bombardment in the solar system around 3.9 billion years ago.

The lunar exploration might offer clues as to why the bombardment occurred, said Zou Yongliao, director of the lunar and deep space exploration division of CAS.

The other possibility is that the stones are native to the moon and contain geological information different from the lunar dust.

“The rocks on the far side are more ancient,” said Zhou. “The analysis of their substance composition might help us better understand the evolution of the moon.”

In addition, the study of the tracks of the rover may reveal information about the evolutionary history of the lunar surface over billions of years.

The 135kg lunar rover Jade Rabbit-2 is the first rover to operate on the moon’s far side, as well as the lightest rover sent to the moon.

The area surrounding the probe is dotted with craters, making it difficult for the rover to operate.

But if there are obstacles in front of it, it can stop and plan a new route on its own. It can also climb some slopes and cross rocky terrain, according to its designers from the China Academy of Space Technology.

It takes a long time to move and adjust the position and angle of the rover but it has sent back photos.

Scientists hope Jade Rabbit-2 will travel further to send more images of unknown terrain and uncover more of the early history of the moon and the solar system.