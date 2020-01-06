Luo is new HK liaison director

Home » Nation

CHINA’S State Council decided on Saturday to appoint Luo Huining as the new director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He replaces Wang Zhimin.

Luo, a native of Yiwu City, east China’s Zhejiang Province, was born in 1954. He has held the post of governor in northwest China’s Qinghai Province in 2010.

He was appointed secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China in 2016.

Chief Executive of China’s HKSAR Carrie Lam extended a warm welcome to Luo on his assumption of the new post in a statement.

“I have no doubt that under the leadership of Mr Luo, the Liaison Office will continue to work together with the HKSAR government to fully implement the Basic Law and “one country, two systems” for Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability,” Lam said.

Through his new office, Luo is expected to work with the city’s government in promoting the integration of Hong Kong into the overall development of the nation and the positive development of the relationship between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.