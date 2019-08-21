Advanced Search

Luxury goods gang

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in the south Guangdong Province have broken up a gang who smuggled luxury goods, local customs office said yesterday.

A total of 25 suspects were caught, with more than 1,300 luxury brand items including watches, shoes and handbags, worth a proximately 160 million yuan (US$22.7 million) seized, according to Gongbei Customs. The smuggling gang caught the attention of local Customs officers at the end of February. A five-month investigation showed the network was suspected of purchasing luxury goods from Europe.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

