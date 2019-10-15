Ma charity donates to Hangzhou wetland

Home » Nation

The Jack Ma Foundation yesterday donated 100 million yuan (US$14 million) for ecological research and protection of the Xixi National Wetland Park in the city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, according to Alibaba Group.

“Together with the world’s top ecologists, we will build the Xixi Wetland into New York’s Central Park,” said Jack Ma, the retired business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba, at the donation ceremony.

Xixi National Wetland Park is in Hangzhou’s northwestern suburbs and occupies about 10 square kilometers with rare and endangered aquatic animals and plants. In 2009, it was listed as a Wetland of International Importance under the international Convention of Wetlands.

“We hope to participate in the environmental protection and water resources conservation of Hangzhou,” Ma said.