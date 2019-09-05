Macau gets new chief executive

Home » Nation

China’s State Council yesterday appointed Ho Iat Seng as the chief executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region.

Ho was elected the fifth-term chief executive-designate of the Macau SAR on August 25 as the sole candidate of the election.

His tenure will start from December 20, 2019, according to a decision made at a State Council meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang.

Li told the meeting that the election was completely in line with the Basic Law of the Macau SAR and all other relevant laws, and reflected an open, fair and just principle.

The premier said Ho’s win by a clear majority showed wide support for him in Macau.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Macau’s return the motherland, Li said, adding the “one country, two systems” principle has been a great success in Macau.

The development of Macau is closely linked to the development of the Chinese mainland, Li noted, saying that he was confident Ho could lead the SAR government and people to break new ground and write a new chapter for the successful practice of “one country, two systems” during his tenure.

Ho, born in Macau in 1957, was as a member of the Executive Council of the Macau SAR from 2004 to 2009. In October 2013, he was elected president of the SAR Legislative Assembly and reelected in October 2017.