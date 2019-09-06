Macau to boost Guangxi ties

Home » Nation

China’s Macau Special Administrative Region will continue to strengthen cooperation with members of the Pan-Pearl River Delta region to jointly push forward economic development, its financial chief said yesterday.

Leong Vai Tac, secretary for economy and finance of the Macau SAR government, made the remarks when meeting Lu Xinshe, secretary of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee, at the 2019 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation and Development Forum in Nanning, capital of Guangxi, yesterday.

“The traditional Chinese medicine industry is an emerging industry in Macau and Guangxi has abundant TCM resources. We have good cooperation prospects in the health industry,” Leong said.

A pilot free trade zone unveiling ceremony was held in August in Guangxi and the region hopes to promote deep cooperation with Macau in areas of financial cooperation and trade, Lu said.

So far, Macau and Guangxi have cooperated in areas including tourism, trade convention and the culture industry. Statistics show that Macau has invested in 349 enterprises in Guangxi, with a contract capital of US$611 million since a cooperation mechanism between Guangxi and Macau was established in 2014.

The PPRD region, which covers a geographical area producing around one-third of China’s GDP, comprises Hainan, Yunnan, Hunan, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Fujian, Sichuan and Guizhou provinces and Guangxi as well as the Hong Kong and Macau SARs.