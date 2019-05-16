Mainland says it is willing to hold talks with Taiwan groups

Home » Nation

THE Chinese mainland is willing to carry out consultations and dialogues in diversified forms and on a broad range of issues with parties, groups and personages from Taiwan, based on the political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence,” a mainland spokesperson said yesterday.

On this basis, the mainland is also willing to solve differences and accumulate consensus, the spokesperson said.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a question about the visit of a delegation of personages from Taiwan led by Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party.

Hung attended a symposium on cross-Strait relations and national rejuvenation in Beijing yesterday.

Participants at the symposium raised several joint proposals, including consolidating the political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence,” as well as deepening the integrated development and enhancing grassroots exchanges across the Strait, according to Ma.

Ma criticized the Democratic Progressive Party authority’s attempts to obstruct and defame cross-Strait media exchanges, encouraging Taiwan media organizations aspiring to the development of cross-Strait relations to “walk tall.”

Noting that cross-Strait media exchanges have played important roles in promoting mutual understanding between the two sides, Ma said actions of the DPP authority and the separatist elements advocating “Taiwan independence” were out of fear that their schemes to sabotage cross-Straits relations would be exposed as compatriots across the Strait advance mutual understanding.