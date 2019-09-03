Mainland summer box-office revenue hits record

Home » Nation

The Chinese mainland’s total box office during this summer hit a new record of 17.65 billion yuan (US$2.47 billion), figures from the China Movie Data Information Network show.

In August alone, the film market grossed more than 7.77 billion yuan, up 13.71 percent year on year, with 219 million tickets sold, according to a report of China Film News.

This August was also the first month in China’s film history that all daily box-office totals exceeded 100 million yuan, said the report.

About 130 domestics and overseas films hit the Chinese mainland big screens during the past three months, of which Chinese animated film “Ne Zha” took the lead with total box office collections of 4.68 billion yuan by August 31.

The smash-hit pocketed more than 1 billion yuan in less than five days of its release on July 26. By August 31, it had risen to the second place on the all-time Chinese mainland film rankings, replacing the sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth” that closed at 4.66 billion yuan in box office collections.

Leading the single-day box office for 28 consecutive days, “Ne Zha” has earned a score of 8.8 out of 10 on China’s leading film rating platform Douban.

It helped ignite the domestic film market where imported films have won the upper hand since March and contributed about 1.14 billion yuan to the July market.

Overseas animated films were outperformed, such as the new live action-style remake of “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4”, which raked in about 830 million yuan and 200 million yuan, respectively, by the end of August.