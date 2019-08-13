Advanced Search

August 13, 2019

Major drug haul

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 13, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have seized 30.96 kilograms of methamphetamine in two drug trafficking cases. After receiving a tip-off in early July, police in Changning County dispatched task forces to the famous tea city of Pu’er. On July 6, police arrested five suspects in Pu’er and seized 40 packages of methamphetamine weighing about 22.19 kilograms hidden in the trunk of a vehicle. Police busted the other case in Lancang County, the city of Pu’er on the same day, finding 15 drug packages weighing about 8.77 kilograms.

