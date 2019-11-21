Major drug trafficking ring busted in Shanxi

Home » Nation

Police in northern China’s Shanxi Province said they recently busted a cross-border drug trafficking ring, nabbing 10 suspects.

Police officers of the city of Jinzhong received information on a suspected drug dealer last October and later found a ring engaging in cross-border drug dealing based on a series of investigations.

They established a special team and joined hands with police in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, known for its rampant drug production and trafficking, to intercept 11 kilograms of drugs in the border areas.

The police seized another 10kg of methamphetamine from a prime suspect.

A total of 10 suspects were arrested and 16 addicts were found. Investigations are continuing.