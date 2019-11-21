Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 21, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Major drug trafficking ring busted in Shanxi

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in northern China’s Shanxi Province said they recently busted a cross-border drug trafficking ring, nabbing 10 suspects.

Police officers of the city of Jinzhong received information on a suspected drug dealer last October and later found a ring engaging in cross-border drug dealing based on a series of investigations.

They established a special team and joined hands with police in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, known for its rampant drug production and trafficking, to intercept 11 kilograms of drugs in the border areas.

The police seized another 10kg of methamphetamine from a prime suspect.

A total of 10 suspects were arrested and 16 addicts were found. Investigations are continuing.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿