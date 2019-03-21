The story appears on
Page A6
March 21, 2019
Related News
Major meth haul
Police in Yunnan Province said yesterday they had caught two suspects and seized 26 kilograms of methamphetamine. Police in the Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Chuxiong received a report about impending drug trafficking in Yingjiang County on February 28, before an investigation team was set up and dispatched to the area. On March 9, the team captured two suspects in Yingjiang, authorities said. Two bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 26 kilograms, were found.
