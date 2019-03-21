Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

March 21, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Major meth haul

Source: Xinhua | 00:15 UTC+8 March 21, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in Yunnan Province said yesterday they had caught two suspects and seized 26 kilograms of methamphetamine. Police in the Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Chuxiong received a report about impending drug trafficking in Yingjiang County on February 28, before an investigation team was set up and dispatched to the area. On March 9, the team captured two suspects in Yingjiang, authorities said. Two bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 26 kilograms, were found.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿