The story appears on
Page A8
January 14, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Major push to build pilot national parks
China will push forward the construction of pilot national parks and draw a general plan for the development of national parks this year, according to the country’s forestry authorities.
China will also set standards for building national parks, consolidate management and operation of pilot parks and conduct a comprehensive assessment of the pilot parks, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said.
The construction of 10 pilot national parks made steady progress in 2018, the administration said in a statement.
The administrations of the Giant Panda and Qilian Mountains national parks were inaugurated. The general plan for the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park was finished, that for the Three-river Source National Park approved, and the proposal for the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park has been submitted for approval, it added.
Meanwhile, the country established a research center for national park planning in southwestern Yunnan Province last year to facilitate the protection of China’s nature reserves.
This year, general plans for the Giant Panda National Park and the Qilian Mountains National Park will be compiled, and together with that for the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park be submitted for approval.
The compilation of a general plan for the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park will begin this year.
The National Forestry and Grassland Administration will draft regulations for the management of natural resources and for patrols at national parks this year, it said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.