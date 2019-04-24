The story appears on
Major upgrade of AI in top universities
Wu Fei, a professor with Zhejiang University, is busy creating an online course for undergraduate students majoring in artificial intelligence.
AI has become a significant trend for higher education in China in recent years.
This September, a total of 35 universities will offer AI as a major to undergraduate students.
They include prestigious universities such as Zhejiang University, Beijing Jiaotong University as well as Beihang University.
“We have designed tailored courses for the new major by considering current talent demand and our advantages in the discipline,” said Wu, also director of the institute of artificial intelligence under Zhejiang University.
For example, the students will focus more on math based on probability statistics.
“Probability, statistics, optimization method and Matrix Decomposition used to be packed in a course named Advanced Mathematics, but will now become four separate courses for AI majors,” Wu said.
The Ministry of Education issued a detailed action plan in 2018 concerning AI education.
Besides offering an AI major, nearly 20 educational institutions such as the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Nanjing University have set up their own AI colleges.
“It is foreseeable that AI will become one of the most popular majors in Chinese universities,” said Huang Xin, sales director with a Beijing AI company.
