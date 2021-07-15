Man, 103, receives COVID-19 vaccine

Home » Nation

It has been a week since Shan Zhigao, a 103-year-old man in east China’s Shandong Province, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at home.

“The centenarian said it didn’t hurt and he didn’t feel it at all when we asked about his feelings after vaccination,” said Wang Lijun, head of Wangshuanglou health center in Rangu Town, where Shan lives.

Shan is the oldest person in the town to get the jab. Since July 1, the health center has dispatched two teams and vaccinated more than 4,000 people over 60.

“For the elderly, we have worked out a special vaccination plan. Taking Shan as an example, we called his son on July 2 and set up a physical examination team after confirming relevant information,” Wang said.

First dose

Four medical workers went to Shan’s home to carry out a health examination, including measuring his blood pressure, blood glucose and performing an electrocardiogram.

The results showed Shan was in good health. A team of three medical staff went to Shan’s home on July 6 and vaccinated him with the first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

The centenarian was under observation for more than one hour after the inoculation.

Shan Shaozhu, the Shan’s son, who is in his 70s, said after himself getting the jab, he brought the news to his father that the elderly could also receive the vaccine.

“On hearing this, my father showed willingness. He likes to go out and walk around, and the vaccination can make him feel protected,” he said.

Wang said the health center has been encouraging people to receive the vaccine through various channels, such as short messages and distributing informative materials about the jab.

As of Monday, more than 1.39 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Twenty-one days after the centenarian’s first dose, Shan Zhigao will be vaccinated with the final one on July 27.

“He doesn’t have to worry about anything, just wait for us at home,” Wang said.