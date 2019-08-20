The story appears on
August 20, 2019
Man accused to assaulting reporter denied bail
A Hong Kong court yesterday denied bail to a man involved in assaulting a reporter from the mainland during a recent unlawful assembly at the Hong Kong International Airport.
The Eastern Magistrates’ Court adjourned the case, in which the male, 19, was accused of unlawful assembly, wounding and causing actual bodily harm, to October 28 for further police inquiries.
The man, surnamed Lai, was suspected of assaulting Fu Guohao, a journalist with Global Times, during the violent incident that occurred in the wee hours of August 14 at the Hong Kong International Airport. The prosecutor stressed the severity of Lai’s violent acts as he continued the assault even after ambulance attendants had put Fu on a stretcher.
