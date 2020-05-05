Man pleads guilty on riot charge

Home » Nation

A man arrested for taking part in an unlawful assembly in Hong Kong pleaded guilty to a riot charge in court yesterday, the first among those arrested for involvement in the social unrest last year.

The 21-year-old man was prosecuted for participating in a riot outside the building of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Legislative Council on June 12, 2019.

At a plea hearing in the HKSAR District Court yesterday, the defendant confessed to hurling helmets, traffic cones, umbrellas and other objects at police officers.

During the incident on June 12, rioters blocked the main roads and charged the police cordon line using bricks, steel bars and other objects as weapons.

Several police officers were injured in the riot. A total of 11 people were arrested.

The case was adjourned to May 15 for sentencing.

(Xinhua)