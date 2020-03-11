Man pulled out 69 hours after hotel collapse

Home » Nation

ONE man was rescued and sent to hospital at 4:37pm yesterday, 69 hours after being trapped in the rubble of a hotel building that collapsed in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Saturday.

Sixty-two people have so far been pulled out of the debris of the Xinjia Hotel, 20 of whom had died, local authorities in Quanzhou City said.

Earlier, a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued 52 hours after being trapped. A video released by rescuers showed the duo being pulled from the hotel debris. The two were discovered late on Monday night and freed around midnight after three hours of painstaking digging.

At the time of the collapse, a total of 71 people were trapped. Rescuers are searching for nine people who remain missing.

The hotel collapse was a production accident as the building used for coronavirus quarantine had been illegally reconstructed several times, Shang Yong, deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Management, told a press conference yesterday.

Shang said the accident has exposed safety loopholes neglected by local authorities.

The ministry will launch a comprehensive investigation to identify the cause of the accident and will hold relevant officials accountable, he added.

Construction of the building, with a floor area of around 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.

After the accident, the local fire department rushed 361 fire-fighters to the site, while Fujian Province authorities dispatched another 11 search and rescue teams, with over 800 firefighters, to engage in the rescue.