August 6, 2019

Manta ray robot

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers in Northwestern Polytechnical University have developed a biomimetic robot in the shape of a manta ray, or devilfish, that can flap its wings and slide underwater. As one of nature’s most efficient swimmers, manta rays possess a unique propulsion mechanism with characteristics such as high propulsion efficiency, high mobility and stability, low noise and large load capacity. The researchers created the bionic soft robot prototype modeled on the shape and motion of a manta ray. The prototype, with a wingspan of 80 centimeters, is powered by a lithium battery and can swim at a speed of up to 1.85 kilometers an hour.

