Map for baby care

Home » Nation

A MAP that lists a total of 3,970 baby-care rooms in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province has been published to help breastfeeding mothers. Most of the rooms are located in companies, public institutions, economic areas, parks, shopping malls and transit stations. The map can be accessed on the website of the provincial federation of trade unions. Facilities for breastfeeding and diaper-changing have long been in short supply in public areas in China. Equipped with a table, two chairs, a fridge and other facilities catered toward mothers, each room is around 10 square meters.