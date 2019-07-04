Mapping 20,000 years of climate change

Home » Nation

A NEW study has documented vegetation changes in south China over the past 20,000 years, which can help scientists better understand the impact of climate change and human activity on vegetation.

The study, led by researchers from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found the climate has gradually warmed up in south China since the “Last Glacial Maximum” 20,000 years ago.

Climate change was initially the main factor affecting vegetation distribution, while the impact of human activity became heavier in the later period, the study said.

Researchers spent five years on a pollen study. They drilled core samples in 20 sites in regions south of the Yangtze River and selected data from 14 of the locations.

They detailed vegetation zoning maps around 18,000 years ago, 9,000 years ago and 6,000 years ago, respectively, and described the distribution characteristics of plants in each zone or subzone.

The study said south China was colder around 18,000 years ago but the climate became warmer 9,000 years ago.

Human farming had little impact on vegetation and the environment about 6,000 years ago, but the impact became more obvious 4,000 years ago as traces of forests burned by fire increased and large areas of broad-leaved forests disappeared.

The vegetation in the study area was also affected by the evolution and development of a monsoon climate, according to Chen Wei, a researcher from the institute.

“In the future, we will reveal environmental changes of ancient times in a more comprehensive and systematic way,” said Wang Weiming, who led the research.