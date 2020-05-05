Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A3

May 5, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Marking May 4th spirit

Source: Xinhua | 01:23 UTC+8 May 5, 2020 | Print Edition

THE Chinese Communist Youth League Central Committee unveiled an online activity for its members yesterday in a bid to pass on the May Fourth spirit among younger people.

During the activity, participants learned about the achievements of the winners of this year’s May Fourth Medals, which are the top honor for young Chinese, and listened to young people’s stories in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and promoting work and production resumption.

The activity also presented young people with a live interview, a themed lecture and an exhibition on outstanding cultural products. Theoretical study and volunteer services were also organized in the country.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿