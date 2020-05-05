The story appears on
Page A3
May 5, 2020
Marking May 4th spirit
THE Chinese Communist Youth League Central Committee unveiled an online activity for its members yesterday in a bid to pass on the May Fourth spirit among younger people.
During the activity, participants learned about the achievements of the winners of this year’s May Fourth Medals, which are the top honor for young Chinese, and listened to young people’s stories in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and promoting work and production resumption.
The activity also presented young people with a live interview, a themed lecture and an exhibition on outstanding cultural products. Theoretical study and volunteer services were also organized in the country.
