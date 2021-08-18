Advanced Search

August 18, 2021

Mars rover completes all set tasks

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 18, 2021 | Print Edition

China’s Mars rover Zhurong has accomplished its exploration and detection tasks as planned, according to the China National Space Administration.

As of August 15, 2021, Zhurong had worked on the surface of Mars for 90 Martian days, or about 92 days on Earth, with all scientific payloads having started to work on detection tasks, the CNSA said yesterday.

It added that the rover will continue to move to the boundary zone between the ancient sea and the ancient land in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, and carry out additional tasks.

China’s Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020.

The lander, carrying the rover with an expected lifespan of at least 90 Martian days or about three months on Earth, touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.

Zhurong drove down from its landing platform to the Martian surface on May 22, starting its exploration of the red planet.

