The story appears on
Page A3
August 18, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Mars rover completes all set tasks
China’s Mars rover Zhurong has accomplished its exploration and detection tasks as planned, according to the China National Space Administration.
As of August 15, 2021, Zhurong had worked on the surface of Mars for 90 Martian days, or about 92 days on Earth, with all scientific payloads having started to work on detection tasks, the CNSA said yesterday.
It added that the rover will continue to move to the boundary zone between the ancient sea and the ancient land in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, and carry out additional tasks.
China’s Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, was launched on July 23, 2020.
The lander, carrying the rover with an expected lifespan of at least 90 Martian days or about three months on Earth, touched down in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars, on May 15.
Zhurong drove down from its landing platform to the Martian surface on May 22, starting its exploration of the red planet.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.