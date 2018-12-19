Marxism as guiding ideology

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi has stressed the importance of staying on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

All the theories and practice of the Communist Party of China in the past 40 years of reform and opening-up are based on the theme of upholding and advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics provides a broad pathway for China to advance with the times and steer the course of development today, Xi said.

“We will resolutely reform what should and can be reformed, and make no change where there should not and can not be any reform,” he said.

He also called for upholding Marxism as the guiding ideology and exploring theoretical innovations based on practice.

“We must update and popularize Marxism in the context of a modern day China, and make new breakthroughs in developing Marxism,” Xi said.